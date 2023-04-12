© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Old Saybrook police union concerned with body camera program

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published April 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
IMG_2980.jpg
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
A police officer wears a body camera on his chest.

Old Saybrook police union representatives are raising privacy concerns about the department's body camera program.

Officers claim they were unaware that their body cameras were recording “passively,” meaning they are constantly capturing video without audio. When activated during an encounter, they record both.

According to the union, officers thought the department could only access footage when the device was activated by the wearer.

Officers said they realized this was not true when an officer’s passive body camera footage was used against him to support a criminal charge.

Now, union reps are concerned with what else has been recorded, including footage from court, hospitals and the bathroom.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said he had been aware of the camera capabilities and had believed his staff were as well.

Tags
Connecticut News Old SaybrookPolice Body CamerasMolly Ingram
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Fairfield County. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
See stories by Molly Ingram