Lamont responds to the fallout from his Houston is “butt ugly” comment

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has responded to pushback from the mayor of Houston over his comment that the Texas city is "butt ugly.”

Lamont made the comment after his visit to Houston for the UConn men’s basketball NCAA Championship victory on Monday. He was speaking on the Connecticut show, "WPLR’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning."

“Which end was he looking from?” asked Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, in response.

“I love the mayor’s comment,” replied Lamont. “He said maybe the governor is looking at the wrong end of a beautiful horse. I guess I resemble that comment. But I want to say more importantly nothing compares to that amazing basketball championship on Monday night.”

Lamont compliments the people of Houston for being incredibly gracious and welcoming to the thousands of UConn fans who were there for the Final Four.