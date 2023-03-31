Connecticut Transit bus fares resume April 1

NewFlyer504 / Wikimedia Commons A CT Transit bus.

Connecticut Transit bus fares are set to resume on April 1.

Fares have been suspended for the last year in an effort to lighten the financial burden on Connecticut residents.

The fare lift is ending because federal laws say the state can not suspend fares for more than 12 months.

In a recent interview, Governor Ned Lamont said the state is looking into the impact of the fare suspension. Lamont said he would have to convince the federal Department of Transportation to change the law in order to make rides free again.

A single fare bus ticket costs $1.75. Multiple rides can be purchased at a discounted cost.