A University of Connecticut orthodontist brings AI to the office

A UConn dental clinician is bringing artificial intelligence to the office.

Dr. Madhur Upadhyay, an associate professor of orthodontics at the School of Dental Medicine, has created a special learning algorithm to help when fitting patients with braces.

Upadhyay said the AI has an advantage over a human operator because it has wider knowledge and lacks bias.

“It’s very good at going through data and accumulating and synthesizing all that knowledge very crisply, and outlining the essential facts and then using that information for data interpretation and analysis and finally, diagnosis,” Upadhyay said. “All this process, if it is automated, becomes quick, it becomes more robust and it is very consistent.”

The AI has taken several years to develop, learning from thousands of pieces of data.

Upadhyay said he hopes a beta version of the algorithm will be available before the end of the year.