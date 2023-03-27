Coast Guard health symposium reflects on the role of its women leaders

The U.S. Coast Guard Women’s Leadership Initiative held a health symposium at the Coast Guard Academy in New London to mark Women’s History Month.

The symposium focused on topics of women’s health, mental health services and peer support within the military, and Connecticut’s opioid response efforts.

“For equality, justice, and opportunity in our nation, we also reaffirm our commitment to advancing rights and opportunities for all women and girls everywhere,” said Lieutenant Shirley Pilkey, co-chair of the initiative. “We are mindful that we are building on our legacy of trailblazers and all women who have guided the course of American history and continue to shape its future.”

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz gives her opening remarks at the USCG Women's Leadership Initiative

The event was attended by military personnel from Connecticut, Long Island and Rhode Island with their spouses, as well as Academy cadets.

Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was the keynote speaker. She reminded the attendees the importance of supporting female military personnel and their families.

“When you lift up women, you lift up families, you lift up communities, you lift up our state and our country,” she said.

Last year, the percentage of women employees in the Coast Guard rose to 22% — and continues to increase each year.