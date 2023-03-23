A Connecticut legislative committee approves a pay range disclosure bill

A Connecticut legislative committee has voted along party lines to advance a Democratic bill aimed at helping close the gender wage gap.

A Pew Research Center study finds that in 2022, women across the country earned an average of 82% of what men earned.

The bill would require employers to disclose the pay range for jobs. As well as address other factors that contribute to Connecticut women, especially those of color, making much less than men, said Democratic state Senator Julie Kushner of Danbury, co-chair of the Labor and Public Employees Committee.

“We are addressing some of the pay inequities that have historically plagued us as a state," Kushner said. "And I think everyone agrees we want equity. It's just how do we get there?”

Republicans voted against the bill.

“My concern is that this language is kind of scary to any employer who would look at it," said state Senator Robert Sampson of Wolcott, the ranking GOP member on the committee. "Because this entire bill is set up to create a set of circumstances, that they can be responsible, liable and punished in significant ways."

Sampson argues the bill is not only unfair to employers, but it would affect private sector job creation.

“There’s no reason why the government has to be involved in this,” Sampson said.

The bill now heads to the General Assembly for further action.