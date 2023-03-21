See art created by Connecticut's incarcerated population on display

An art exhibit featuring about 350 unusual pieces opened Monday at Eastern Connecticut State University. The 100 artists are either serving time or once-incarcerated in the state prison system.

The Prison Art Program is run by the criminal justice nonprofit Community Partners in Action. It began in 1978 to help constructively change the lives of those who are incarcerated.

“It could be soap or the stripping and waxing pads from the floor or non-dairy creamer, is an incredible media to use,” Program Manager Jeffrey Greene said.

Green said visitors will be surprised with the range of art on display from the materials used to create it to the level of expertise and skill. “There are masters, but then there are people whose technical ability is a long way from coming together,” he said. “And what you’ll see is you’ll see real work.”

He said the display can evoke a range of emotions not only from the artists, but in the gallery’s visitors.

“You’ll see work that is beautiful and kind and thoughtful,” Green said. “You’ll also see some work that’s frightening and difficult to look at. And that this isn’t an exhibition of beautiful flowers to try and convince you to care about people in prison, it's to give you a substantial window into the prison, as well.”

In its 43rd year, the exhibit is the longest running prison arts show in the country. This season runs until April 22.