© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are currently experiencing technical difficulties which may impact programming today
Connecticut News

Blumenthal introduces legislation to hold failed bank executives accountable

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published March 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT
Blumenthal
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal

In response to the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has introduced legislation to hold executives of failed banks accountable.

The Deposit Act would prevent the executives of collapsed banks from collecting bonuses and stock profits.

Blumenthal said his legislation would protect taxpayers from bearing the cost of collapsed banks.

“What we've seen is that the failed top leaders have been self-enriching through stock transactions and bonuses as the depositor money disappears into thin air and the banks collapse,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal has also asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether officials at Silicon Valley Bank violated criminal or civil law.

Tags
Connecticut News banksRichard BlumenthalMolly Ingram
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Fairfield County. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
See stories by Molly Ingram