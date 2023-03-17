Lamont signs measure creating "blue-ribbon panel" for childcare system solutions

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed an executive order aimed at improving the state’s childcare system.

Lamont’s executive order creates a blue-ribbon panel that would develop a plan to make childcare more accessible, equitable and affordable for state residents.

He signed the order on Friday at the U.S. headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim in Ridgefield, to highlight the fact that the company is one of a few businesses in the state that provides on-site childcare services for its employees.

Lamont would like to encourage more businesses to do the same.

He's proposed legislation to give businesses a corporate tax credit of 25% of the cost of any childcare subsidies they provide their employees.