Connecticut News

Lamont signs measure creating "blue-ribbon panel" for childcare system solutions

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed an executive order aimed at improving the state’s childcare system.

Lamont’s executive order creates a blue-ribbon panel that would develop a plan to make childcare more accessible, equitable and affordable for state residents.

He signed the order on Friday at the U.S. headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim in Ridgefield, to highlight the fact that the company is one of a few businesses in the state that provides on-site childcare services for its employees.

Lamont would like to encourage more businesses to do the same.

He's proposed legislation to give businesses a corporate tax credit of 25% of the cost of any childcare subsidies they provide their employees.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
