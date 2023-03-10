Connecticut attorney general sues highway plaza service provider over unpaid wages

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has sued Project Service, LLC over unpaid wages. The company owes more than $2.7 million to its employees, which staffed 23 plazas on I-95, 1-395 and Route 15.

More than 2,000 food service workers at Taco Bell, Chipotle, Dunkin’ and Subway were paid minimum wage but denied a 30% surcharge for fringe benefits between August 2017 and September 2019.

“These workers did their job, and they deserve to be paid their full compensation,” Tong said. “Project Service was put on notice years ago that their subcontractors were underpaying workers in violation of state law. They have continuously refused to make their workers whole despite repeated warnings and demands.”

Tong filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Connecticut Department of Labor.

In addition to the $2.7 million for lost wages, the lawsuit seeks $2.7 million in damages as well as $722,000 in previously assessed civil penalties that were never paid.