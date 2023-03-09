Connecticut begins planning for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence

Connecticut has started planning events for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence signing. The anniversary will be in 2026.

Organizers are looking for insight from residents on how best to honor the anniversary in a way that encompasses the history of all Americans — especially those who have been left out of the story in the past.

The America 250 Commission includes 21 members that coordinate with representatives of Connecticut cities and towns, cultural and civic organizations, and other federal and state commissions.

The commission is led by former Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

“This is a great moment to be reflecting on what our common values and history are,” Merrill said. “And I am hoping we can tell some new stories. Maybe we'll even erect some new statues of people who have not been recognized in the past.”

Connecticut Humanities Executive Director Dr. Jason Mancini said Connecticut, as the “Constitution State,” has a responsibility to tell the story fairly.

“We want to make sure that everybody feels that they have a voice, or their community has a voice as individuals and groups, that the story isn't just about Connecticut's past, but also its present and its future,” Mancini said.