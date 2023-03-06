© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut attorney general seeks expanded fraud-fighting authority

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
Office of Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
/
Twitter

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants expanded authority to fight fraud and tax payer abuse.

The office has the power to investigate and civilly prosecute fraud and abuse of taxpayer funds.

Connecticut’s False Claims Act has recovered over $180 million of misspent taxpayer dollars since implemented in 2009, but Tong said the law doesn’t go far enough. It only applies to spending in state, administered health or human services programs, which is just nine agencies.

Tong’s proposal would apply to the abuse of tax dollars anywhere in state government where tax dollars are spent.

New York and Massachusetts have broader laws regarding false claims. The state attorneys general have dealt with cases involving failure to provide safe working conditions, unreliable results of environmental testing, misrepresenting wages paid to workers and more.

Connecticut News William TongFraudSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
