While Biden visits Kyiv, Blumenthal details Connecticut's role in supporting Ukraine

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) wants the U.S. to continue aiding Ukraine, no matter how long the war lasts.

This comes as President Biden visited the country this week.

Blumenthal recently returned from a trip to Germany, where he watched Ukrainian soldiers train on weapons provided by the United States. Blumenthal is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He said there is no timeline for how long the U.S. should provide support to Ukraine.

“I think we should provide Ukraine with whatever it needs, as long as it takes,” Blumenthal said. “And more quickly. I believe that the fight in Ukraine is not just about Ukraine. It's about NATO. It is about our freedom and democracy.”

Blumenthal met with U.S. troops from Connecticut who are stationed in Germany and who have been training Ukraine’s soldiers on "complex weapons like armored vehicles and tanks."

He visited Ukraine last month — and said the U.S. should be sending more weapons.

“We saw the buildings that have been destroyed in Kyiv,” Blumenthal said. “They live under this reign of terror. We should be providing more air defense and more drones. And we have been winning this war. Make no mistake. As President Biden said, the Russians are losing and they will never win.”

He added the U.S. should not send troops to Ukraine — and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want them.