Two Bridgeport schools apply for additional state funding

Bassick High School and Barnum Pre-K-8 School have applied for additional state funding to help improve poor academic performance and low attendance rates.

The two schools could soon join the Commissioners Network. Five schools are already part of this three-year state program that provides millions of dollars in funding, technical assistance and operational support.

Currently, the four-year graduation rate at Bassick is 67.5%. That's more than 20% lower than the state average.

On the SATs last year, only 7% of Bassick’s juniors met the achievement standard in English Language Arts — and none met the standard in math.

At Barnum last year, 40% of students were chronically absent. Test data shows only 9% of the students are on track with math and 16% are on track with language arts.

The state Board of Education will make a decision on the application in June.