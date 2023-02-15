How a Metro-North train derailed at New Canaan platform

A Metro-North train derailed in New Canaan, Connecticut, on Tuesday morning.

As the commuter train arrived at the platform, it barreled through a fence, ending up just feet away from a busy intersection.

Only a conductor and an engineer were on board at the time, who walked away with minor injuries. MTA crews had trains up and running again later that day.

According to Metro-North president Catharine Rinaldi, as the train was getting into position at the platform, it hit the bumping block, causing one car to derail.

Another train derailed at this exact spot in 2016 due to a faulty switch, and also in 2011 during a snowstorm.

This also comes as the investigation of an East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment is underway. Last week, the fiery crash forced residents to evacuate because of hazardous chemicals in the air and water.