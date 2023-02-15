Connecticut mayors seek tougher restrictions on repeat gun violence offenders

Ebong Udoma / Dawn Spearman of You Are Not Alone, a Bridgeport-based support group for the families of shooting victims. She spoke at the State Capitol on Tuesday. She supports gun violence prevention legislation proposed by Mayor Luke Bronin of Hartford, Mayor Justin Elicker of New Haven, Mayor Neil O'Leary of Waterbury, and Mayor Joe Ganim of Bridgeport.

Big city mayors in Connecticut are urging state lawmakers to consider a package of legislation aimed at reducing gun violence in urban centers.

The legislation proposed by the mayors of Hartford, Bridgeport, Waterbury and New Haven is supported by Governor Ned Lamont.

That’s because it targets repeat offenders who are responsible for the majority of gun crimes.

“We are talking about that small group of repeat offenders that provide 90% of the shootings and 90% of the murders. And that is avoidable," Lamont said.

The package includes a provision that would make bail tougher for repeat offenders, said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

“If you’ve got a history of serious offenses, and you commit a new firearms offense, you should have to post at least 30% of your bail, the bond that's set, in order to get out on pretrial release,” Bronin said.

“In Hartford 39% of those arrested for fatal and nonfatal shootings were out on bail when they shot somebody. In Waterbury that number was 30%, a significant percentage of the shootings that are taking place,” he added.

The proposals are an addition to three sets of gun violence proposals that the Lamont administration has introduced this legislative session.