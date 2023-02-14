Over 60% of Connecticut residents say state should overrule local zoning on housing

A majority of Connecticut residents responding to a new survey support policies that would make housing more affordable in the state.

The survey, sponsored by a coalition of affordable housing advocacy groups, finds that 61% of registered voters favor allowing the state to intervene in local housing decisions. About 40% say that housing is a local issue, and it’s up to the towns to decide.

The poll was sponsored by a collective called Growing Together Connecticut and administered by the polling firm Embold research, which reached over 2,500 registered voters online.

The survey is released as state lawmakers consider solutions to the affordable housing shortage, while some towns continue to resist local zoning changes. A bill introduced in the legislature’s Housing Committee last week would require towns to carry out affordable housing plans. Towns that fail to act would face penalties from the state.