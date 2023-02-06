Lamont introduces proposal to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control in Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont will introduce his proposal to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control, including the morning after pill, in Connecticut this week.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewitcz said there are hospitals in Eastern and Northwestern Connecticut that have stopped providing reproductive health care, and Connecticut residents need birth control options now.

“In the aftermath of Roe vs. Wade being overturned, we felt it was more important than ever to make sure that women across our state had easier access to contraception and to emergency contraception,” Bysiewitcz said. “Especially when we have hospitals both in Northwestern Connecticut and in Eastern Connecticut that have stopped providing maternity and other women's reproductive health care.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Connecticut Pharmacist Association CEO Nathan Tinker

Twenty states already allow pharmacists to write the prescription, and Connecticut Pharmacist Association CEO Nathan Tinker said Connecticut should be next.

“For many women in our state there remain unnecessary obstacles that can put contraception out of reach, especially in rural and underserved communities,” Tinker said. “This proposal removes some of those barriers enabling women to simply visit their local pharmacy for birth control prescriptions. This will be a historic advancement for pregnancy prevention and a remarkable achievement for Connecticut public health.”

Legislators say the training for pharmacists will be a 3-hour online course — similar to other states that have passed the law.