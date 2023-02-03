Connecticut Democrats propose more affordable housing, better implementation of child tax credit

Connecticut Senate Democrats propose more affordable housing in the state by giving incentives for developers to convert vacant malls, big box stores and other parcels of land to housing.

They say utilizing the vacant properties would help rapidly increase the state’s housing stock and make it more affordable for low-income renters and buyers to live in Connecticut.

That is necessary to retain and attract early college graduates and other workers needed to fill the state’s workforce shortage, said Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff.

“We are in need of 100,000 workers in this state. We are hundreds of thousands of units short of what we need to be on affordable housing. And these are some of the most crucial issues that we can face this session,” he said.

The proposal would require the state to collaborate with cities and towns on how to use the vacant or underutilized land for housing, including parking lots on the Metro-North corridor, he said.

Democrats also propose legislation to make it easier for low-income residents to take advantage of the state's child tax credit.

They want to eliminate the need for eligible parents to have to apply for the benefit, said Senate President Martin Looney.

“We would like to have a system whereby it is sent to those who are automatically eligible, once their eligibility has been indicated by their tax return,” he said.

The tax credit pays an eligible parent $250 per child for up to three children.

The proposals are part of the Democrats housing, energy and tax agenda.