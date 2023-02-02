Connecticut attorney general warns businesses of new scam

Connecticut businesses are being advised to remain alert for a new government imposter scam.

C F Division Services, LLC, has been contacting Connecticut businesses in an attempt to collect $90 for a copy of a Uniform Commercial Code report.

The solicitation is designed to look like a government report, but has no affiliation with the state.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong advises business owners to take precautions when handling communications and finances.

“Don't respond to these solicitations,” Tong said. “If you're a Connecticut business, and you want to get business records, call the Secretary of the State. Start there, and do your own inquiries. Don't respond to a letter, don't respond to a phone call. Don't click on a link in an email. And whatever you do, don't pay money.”

The solicitation includes a small disclaimer that the letter is not affiliated with the government, but Tong said it may not be sufficient.

Tong said he has sent a letter to the solicitor demanding to know more about the company and which businesses they have targeted.

“We'll be aggressively following up with them to get information about what they're selling, and who they're trying to sell this to, and they'll get a chance to explain themselves,” Tong said. “But it seems to me that what they're trying to do is trick people into thinking that they represent the state of Connecticut, or are an official government entity or office, and are trying to get people to pay money that they really shouldn't have to pay.”