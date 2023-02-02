Connecticut and New York will be dangerously cold this weekend. Here’s what you need to know

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and New York Governor Kathy Hochul are urging residents to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures this weekend.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero. Wind chills could be as low as below 40 degrees.

Lamont and Hochul are urging residents to stay indoors when possible and remain vigilant for fire hazards and carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heating sources.

"New Yorkers across the state will experience dangerously cold temperatures and life-threatening wind chills this weekend," Hochul said. "Now is the time to prepare: plan to limit your time outdoors this weekend and know where to take shelter. Take all necessary precautions to ensure your residence is safely heated and use caution if you plan to use an alternative heat source, such as a space heater."

Connecticut has activated its severe cold weather protocol, which allows state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with shelters to help anyone who needs a safe place to stay.

“Don’t be fooled by this mild weather that we are experiencing right now, because it looks like a blast of arctic air and winds will impact Connecticut later this week and this weekend,” Lamont said. “With the kind of severe cold weather that is headed our way, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in under 30 minutes. Spending long periods of time outdoors in these conditions is not only harmful, it can be fatal.”

To be connected with services such as shelters and warming centers in Connecticut, call 2-1-1. In Nassau County, call 1-866-WARM BED. In Suffolk County, call 631-854-9100.

If you have to go outside, cover every part of your body to protect your skin from frostbite. If your skin gets wet, dry it and change your clothes immediately. Drinking plenty of water helps prevent frostbite.

Watch for symptoms of hypothermia, which may include inability to concentrate, poor coordination, slurred speech, drowsiness, exhaustion, and/or intermittent shivering.

To protect water pipes from freezing, let cold and hot water trickle at night from a faucet on an outside wall. Keep cabinet doors open to allow heat to reach uninsulated pipes.