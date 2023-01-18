New Haven school nurses reach a new contract with the city

The union representing school nurses in New Haven, AFSCME Local 1303-467, has reached a six-year contract agreement with the city.

It applies to both public and parochial school nurses. Because of their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it takes effect retroactively from fiscal year 2020, and runs through 2026.

It grants a 3% increase for 2020. Nurses will then be put on a new pay scale in the second year and receive 2.5% increases for the remaining years.

The contract also includes schedules that align with school day hours, and allows new hires the opportunity to continue working while school is out for the summer.

Officials hope this will attract new employees, now that compensation is comparable to other nursing positions outside the city.

New Haven is currently looking to fill 27 public health positions.