© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

New Haven school nurses reach a new contract with the city

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published January 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
A nurse tests a student for COVID-19 at Brandeis Elementary School in Louisville, Ky.
Jon Cherry
/
Getty Images
A nurse tests a student for COVID-19 at Brandeis Elementary School in Louisville, Ky.

The union representing school nurses in New Haven, AFSCME Local 1303-467, has reached a six-year contract agreement with the city.

It applies to both public and parochial school nurses. Because of their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it takes effect retroactively from fiscal year 2020, and runs through 2026.

It grants a 3% increase for 2020. Nurses will then be put on a new pay scale in the second year and receive 2.5% increases for the remaining years.

The contract also includes schedules that align with school day hours, and allows new hires the opportunity to continue working while school is out for the summer.

Officials hope this will attract new employees, now that compensation is comparable to other nursing positions outside the city.

New Haven is currently looking to fill 27 public health positions.

Tags
Connecticut News New HavenNursesSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone