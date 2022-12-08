Connecticut reaches tentative 4-year deal with state police union

Governor Ned Lamont’s administration has reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year labor deal with the leadership of the Connecticut State Police Union NP1.

The agreement needs to be reviewed and approved by the union rank and file.

Despite the agreement being tentative, Lamont acknowledges that it will include higher starting salaries for state troopers.

“Yep, more money for starting salaries," Lamont said. "I don’t think I can get into more detail than that. But we have to do everything we can to recruit the best and the brightest for our state police. And I think you will see an increase there that would really make a big difference."

Including a higher starting salary would help with recruiting new troopers.

“Everybody thinks people around here are overpaid and it's the best job around. We are having a hard time recruiting compared to the private sector and that includes our state police.”

Currently the starting salary for troopers is $61,257. Leadership of the state police union released a statement saying they believe the agreement recognizes the “unique circumstances and dangers of the profession.”

The agreement covers troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026. It covers wages, benefits, and working conditions.

After its ratification by rank and file members of the union, the agreement will go to the state General Assembly for final approval.