Federal funds help a Connecticut housing nonprofit find a permanent home

A nonprofit that provides temporary housing and services for homeless people in Windham, Connecticut, was awarded a $500,000 federal grant on Monday.

The grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It will allow the Windham No Freeze Project to increase capacity and services they provide to the local community.

Avery Lenhart, the project’s executive director said after almost two decades, they too finally have a permanent home in the town.

“For nearly twenty years, we have rented spaces in several different places in town to do our work,” Lenhart said. “And while we have managed to operate in various locations, we are now very grateful to have our own property, where we can design and renovate our new home to suit the needs of our guests, staff, and volunteers.”

The project has helped over 2,600 people over the years stay warm during cold weather and assist them in finding new homes and providing mental health support.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the money awarded is just the start.

“$500,000 is only the beginning,” he said. “I think we need much more to support this organization and others like it. But I’m very proud to be here today to announce this $500,000, which will be a material boost to one of the most worthwhile organizations I know.”