Connecticut News

Stamford's housing insecurity becomes a top health concern, report finds

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published December 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST
A Metro-North train in Stamford, Connecticut.
Keith Srakocic
/
AP

According to a community health assessment, housing insecurity was listed as one of Stamford's top health concerns.

The study done by Stamford Health supports the concerns of housing advocates across Connecticut, that the high cost of living is forcing many renters into unsafe housing situations.

Some of the Stamford residents surveyed said they are living in substandard units. The report believes this has manifested into respiratory concerns like asthma.

According to the city’s recent Housing Affordability Plan, more than 40% of Stamford households are “housing insecure,” meaning they have experienced struggles to maintain shelter.

The report's other top health concerns include the rising rate of obesity and mental health issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
