Stamford's housing insecurity becomes a top health concern, report finds

According to a community health assessment, housing insecurity was listed as one of Stamford's top health concerns.

The study done by Stamford Health supports the concerns of housing advocates across Connecticut, that the high cost of living is forcing many renters into unsafe housing situations.

Some of the Stamford residents surveyed said they are living in substandard units. The report believes this has manifested into respiratory concerns like asthma.

According to the city’s recent Housing Affordability Plan, more than 40% of Stamford households are “housing insecure,” meaning they have experienced struggles to maintain shelter.

The report's other top health concerns include the rising rate of obesity and mental health issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.