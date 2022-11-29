Eversource, United Illuminating agree to short-term relief plan to help Connecticut customers

Connecticut officials have reached a deal with the state’s two largest electric utilities, Eversource and United Illuminating, to provide some short-term relief to electricity customers this winter.

The deal with Eversource and United Illuminating includes a $10 a month bill credit beginning in January.

Governor Ned Lamont said Eversource has also agreed to contribute $10 million to a program called Operation Fuel that provides assistance to low and moderate-income customers struggling to pay their bills.

“We are still in discussions with UI," Lamont said. "They are going to do a minimum of $3 million. So I think you are going to see we are tripling or almost quadrupling what we are able to provide through operation fuel. I think those are ways that we can provide almost immediate support for people.

Attorney General William Tong, who was also involved in the negotiations, had urged the utilities to contribute more.

Tong asked them for 10% of their earnings, which would be about $40 million for Eversource and about $8 million for UI.

According to Tong, such a contribution would be in line with the percentage increase their customers will pay for electricity this winter.