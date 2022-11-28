© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut legislators head into session on gas tax, other issues

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published November 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST
Jessica Hill
Connecticut lawmakers are set to discuss gasoline taxes, heating-bill help, pandemic pay for essential workers and other issues when they convene Monday for a special legislative session.

Governor Ned Lamont said Wednesday he was calling the General Assembly into session to help Connecticut residents cope with “rising prices due to a number of international dynamics and market instability.”

His proposals include extending the suspension of Connecticut's 25-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax. The suspension is currently set to end Nov. 30. The Democratic governor wants to keep the tax on hold through the end of the year, and then start adding back five cents per month until hitting the prior 25-cent-per-gallon amount in May.

The governor also is asking the Democrat-led Assembly to put more money into Connecticut's heat and utility assistance program for eligible households; to extend free public bus fares through March 30; and to allow stores to sell off their existing inventory amid forthcoming changes to the state's returnable-bottle-deposit law.

Lamont also wants to triple funding — to $90 million — for “hero pay” for eligible, private-sector essential workers who helped Connecticut get through the coronavirus pandemic.

The $30 million program was initially expected to provide up to $1,000 to eligible health care professionals, grocery store employees and certain others who worked in-person between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022. But applications are so numerous that there's concern that the benefit might max out at $233, unless funding is boosted.

Connecticut News Connecticut Genernal AssemblyNed LamontLegislative SessionAssociated Press
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
