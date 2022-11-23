Over 1,000 New Haven residents will receive free Thanksgiving meals

Over 1,000 New Haven residents in need will get free meals on Thanksgiving morning.

The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (DESK) and the Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Greater New Haven (IVCG) organized the project, called “Thanksgiving for All.”

IVCG Executive Director Dan Camenga said the program is vital for communities like New Haven, where community members can sometimes feel isolated.

“It is a really amazing experience to be able to reach so many different members of our community and help serve the elderly,” Camenga said. “We have a lot of respect for the elders that have had a lifetime of contributions in one way or another part of our social fabric. And we think it's important to remember them and help care for them.”

Camenga said it unites the community with a common goal — to make sure nobody goes hungry on Thanksgiving day.

But residents receiving food aren't the only ones who benefit.

“It's tremendous, I think it's really hard to put words to, but the seniors are receiving care by accepting a meal,” Camenga said. “But I think in some ways, they're also giving care by allowing those volunteers in the community to provide this gift.”

The event is made possible by community donors and volunteers. Camenga said DESK is responsible for all of the food, and the IVCG organizes the volunteers.

The traditional Thanksgiving meals including turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing will be delivered on Thursday morning.