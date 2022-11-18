Connecticut adds 1,100 private sector jobs in October

Connecticut employers added 1,100 jobs in October and the state has recovered about 90% of the jobs lost during the pandemic. That’s according to the latest numbers released by the state’s Department of Labor.

The numbers show that the state’s unemployment rate remains low at 4.3% and unemployment claims are at historic lows.

Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo said 10 straight months of job growth this year indicates that the state has a strong underlying economy.

But the Connecticut Business and Industry Association said the October job numbers represent the slowest month for the year and perhaps signals a cooling in the job market.

In the meantime, there are more than 100,000 job openings statewide, which CBIA claims is the biggest obstacle to the state economy reaching its full potential.