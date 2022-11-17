© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

New Haven school district deals with chronic absenteeism

WSHU | By Jeniece Roman
Published November 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST
Mary Grey, a language specialist, helps out in the classroom.
Dan Krauss
/
NPR
Mary Grey, a language specialist, helps out in the classroom.

Education officials in New Haven are looking for solutions to improve attendance for students and teachers, as the school district faces chronic absenteeism issues.

According to data collected from the previous school year, more than half of the city’s students were deemed chronically absent.

That means students that have missed 10% or more of the school year. Students who are sick, in quarantine or serving an out-of-school suspension are all marked as absent and added to the number.

Data also showed that teacher absences spiked in the previous school year. School staff told the board that a significant number of absences were COVID-related for both students and teachers.

The school district has started working with the national organization Attendance Works to curb the absentee rate.

Tags
Connecticut News School AbsenteeismNew HavenJeniece Roman
Jeniece Roman
Jeniece Roman is WSHU's Report for America corps member who writes about Indigenous communities in Southern New England and Long Island, New York.
See stories by Jeniece Roman