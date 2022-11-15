Lamont announces key staff changes ahead of second term

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he’ll begin his second term in January with some changes to his top aides.

Chief of Staff Paul Mounds and General Counsel Nora Dannehy, who helped him steer the state through the COVID pandemic and to his reelection last week, have decided to leave, according to Lamont.

“This is a little bittersweet for me because we had a lot to celebrate over the last four years," Lamont said. "And I’ve got two people I really want to thank for that. It's also a period of optimism and I’ve got two new folks that are going to help take the lead.”

The governor has appointed Jonathan Dach, who’s worked as political director under Mounds, to take over as chief of staff. Lamont has appointed Natalie Braswell, who is serving out the term of Comptroller Kevin Lembo, to be his general counsel.

“I think Johnny with the policy would be leading loud and clear in terms of what we are trying to do there and then we get that implemented in a building like this," Lamont said. "And then Natalie brings the breadth of experience across state government so I think that's the unique experience she’ll have in the general counsel's office.”

Lamont added these are the first of a number of key personnel changes he will be making for his second term in office.