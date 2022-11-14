© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut, New York among 40 states to reach historic privacy settlement with Google

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
Ebong Udoma
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong with his family on the podium at the Hartford Yard Goats Stadium after being re-elected on November 8, 2022

Google has agreed to pay nearly $392 million in a settlement with 40 states, including Connecticut and New York, over allegations that the company tracked people through their devices after location tracking had been turned off.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said some of Google’s default settings allowed the company to track users' locations without alerting them that they had an opportunity to opt-out.

“Under Connecticut law, if any company is going to track your precise location, where you are standing, where you are at any one time, then you must be given an opportunity to opt-in. And it’s not just a default opt-out. You have to affirmatively opt-in to that,” Tong said.

The investigation led by his office also found that Google continued to collect personal information even after consumers told them not to. The settlement puts an end to that and limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information, he said.

Connecticut’s share of the settlement is $6.5 million.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
