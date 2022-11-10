Republican George Logan concedes 5th District race to Rep. Jahana Hayes

Republican George Logan has conceded in his bid to flip Connecticut’s 5th congressional District to Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT).

The seat has not been held by the GOP since 2006.

He’s throwing in the towel because a recount would not yield enough votes to change the outcome, Logan said at a media briefing in front of the state GOP’s campaign field office in New Britain.

“The time has come for this campaign to end," Logan said. "And for all of us to come together and work toward a brighter future for our state and our nation. I am committed to doing the work to make that happen.

He called incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes on Thursday morning to congratulate her on her victory.

Hayes won re-election to a third term by a narrow 2,000 vote margin.