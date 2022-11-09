Early voting measure passes in Connecticut

Connecticut voters have given the General Assembly the green light to put early voting in the state's constitution.

The result prompts the General Assembly to vote to amend the state’s constitution to allow for early in-person and early mail-in voting.

Governor Lamont said the new rule could be in place as soon as 2024.

Connecticut was one of four states in the country that does not permit early voting. A similar proposal failed to pass in 2014.

Supporters of the initiative, like Common Clause Connecticut, said it will encourage higher turnout and make voting easier for residents with busy work schedules.

“When faced with the opportunity to strengthen our freedom to vote, people are resoundingly answering in the affirmative,” said Cheri Quickmire, executive director of Common Cause Connecticut. “We will continue to wait for every vote to be counted and for every voice to be heard, but we are pleased to see such strong support for early voting. These early returns show people from all corners of this state believe everyone should have options when it comes to casting our ballots.”