Democratic Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wins reelection

Incumbent Democratic Connecticut Attorney General William Tong declared victory Tuesday night after his Republican opponent conceded the election.

Tong told his supporters that Republican Jessica Kordas called to congratulate him late Tuesday evening.

Third party Independent candidate A.P. Pascarella had 1% of the vote and Green Party candidate Ken Krayeske had less than 1%.

Tong became the first Asian-American to win a statewide elected office in Connecticut four years ago. During his first term he made headlines by confronting Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and social media companies Meta and Tik-Tok.

In his victory speech, Tong spoke about the need to fight for reproductive freedom, the need for restrictions on assault weapons and to continue the fight against price-gouging.