Connecticut News

Democratic Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wins reelection

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published November 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
Susan Haigh
/
AP

Incumbent Democratic Connecticut Attorney General William Tong declared victory Tuesday night after his Republican opponent conceded the election.

Tong told his supporters that Republican Jessica Kordas called to congratulate him late Tuesday evening.

Third party Independent candidate A.P. Pascarella had 1% of the vote and Green Party candidate Ken Krayeske had less than 1%.

Tong became the first Asian-American to win a statewide elected office in Connecticut four years ago. During his first term he made headlines by confronting Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and social media companies Meta and Tik-Tok.

In his victory speech, Tong spoke about the need to fight for reproductive freedom, the need for restrictions on assault weapons and to continue the fight against price-gouging.

Connecticut News CT midterm electionsWilliam TongAttorney GeneralBill Buchner
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
