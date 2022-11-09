Democrat Ned Lamont wins reelection as Connecticut's governor

Connecticut Democratic Governor Ned Lamont wins reelection to a second term, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski.

It’s a rematch of their 2018 contest in which Lamont won by about 40,000 votes, representing only a three-percentage point advantage.

Independent Robert Hotaling and write-in candidate Michelle Louise Bicking were also on the ballot.

Recent gubernatorial elections in Connecticut have been close, but the state went bluer that year — from a pretty split state General Assembly to a very strong Democratic majority, mostly driven by higher-than-normal voter turnout apparently energized by opposition to the Donald Trump presidency.

Stefanowski re-launched his campaign focused on economic issues, such as high gasoline prices and inflation, which he blames on Democrats and the unpopularity of President Joe Biden. However, he faced headwinds from the national Republican agenda — which is not popular with moderate Republicans in Connecticut. And the recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions on guns, abortion and the stripping of EPA’s authority to regulate climate change have not helped.

Davis Dunavin / WSHU Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski spoke to reporters after arriving at the party’s election watch party in Trumbull, Connecticut.

Connecticut codified Roe v. Wade 32 years ago, enacted some of the toughest gun laws in the country following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and clean air and climate change are major state issues.

The Lamont campaign capitalized on this. He ran ads challenging Stefanowski on abortion, guns, and climate change.

Stefanowski’s campaign stayed away from these issues. He said abortion rights are settled in Connecticut and remains focused on pocketbook issues — talking up any rise the price of electricity or gasoline by even a penny. Trump did not endorse Stefanowski as he did in 2018.

