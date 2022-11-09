Democrat DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 3rd congressional district

Incumbent Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT3) beats Republican Lesley DeNardis to represent Connecticut's 3rd District, which spans the south-central region of the state, including New Haven, Middletown, and Stratford.

DeLauro has represented the 3rd District for 16 terms since 1990. DeLauro has focused on the relationship between labor and family during her 32-year tenure. In 1997, she introduced the Paycheck Fairness Act that helped secure equal pay for equal work, the child tax credit in 2003, and universal paid family leave in 2013. In 2020, she was elected chair to the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which spearheaded spending for federal coronavirus relief, infrastructure and the environment in recent years.

DeLauro said she would continue supporting families, focus on lowering energy costs, and prioritizing women’s health and reproductive rights.