Democrat DeLauro wins reelection in Connecticut's 3rd District

U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has kept her congressional seat in Connecticut’s 3rd District despite facing three challengers this election.

Loading...

Around 10: 25 p.m. Tueday night, DeLauro declared victory over her challenger Republican Lesley DeNardis, despite many votes still to be counted.

DeLauro stating in her speech she was victorious.

“59% but you know whatever it is it is there, we’ve got a victory and we’re going forward," DeLauro said. "So, I want to say a thank you. I have to say a thank you to the 3rd District voters one more time. Their continued confidence in what I do, and I promise you and I try to keep my promises I will work for the hard-working people in our district and in our state.”

She serves as the chair of the House Committee on Appropriations and accomplished her long-time mission to expand child tax credits when the American Rescue Plan Act was passed.