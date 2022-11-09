Connecticut Democratic Governor Ned Lamont wins a second term

Connecticut Democratic Governor Ned Lamont has won his bid for a second term. It was a rematch with Republican Bob Stefanowski, who he first defeated in 2018.

“ABC has given us the vote. I see that FOX News, FOX News has said we won this thing” Lamont said, in declaring victory to his cheering supporters at the Hartford Yard Goat Stadium shortly after some television networks called the race.

His opponent, Bob Stefanowski has yet to call him to concede.

Lamont said it's time for Connecticut to come together.

“We had a good election, a fair election, now we all come together," Lamont said. "We work together as one, because that's what Connecticut always does.”

He thanked voters for sticking with him after going through what he called “COVID hell together.”