Races we're watching in the Connecticut midterm election

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Connecticut midterm elections for congressional, gubernatorial and other statewide races. Voters could also decide on control over the state General Assembly and whether to expand early voting in the state. Because of an influx of absentee ballots, results are expected in hours or days after Election Day.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Connecticut. You will still be allowed to vote after these hours if you are in line at a polling place. You can also register on Election Day at designated Election Day Registration sites throughout the state, which can be located here .

You can deliver your absentee ballot in-person to your local elections office or to a secure drop box located outside your town hall until polls close on Nov. 8. If you vote in-person after applying for an absentee ballot, you must fill out a provisional ballot, which will be counted if you have not already voted absentee.

If you believe your rights are being violated at a polling place, you can contact Connecticut’s election hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or email elections@ct.gov.

Jessica Hill / Associated Press Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut Democratic Governor Ned Lamont is seeking reelection to a second term. He is challenged by Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski. It’s a rematch of their 2018 contest in which Lamont won by about 40,000 votes, representing only a three-percentage point advantage.

Green Party candidate Michelle Louise Bicking, Independent Robert Hotaling and Libertarian Aaron Lewis are also running to unseat Lamont.

Recent gubernatorial elections in Connecticut have been close, but the state went bluer that year – from a pretty split state General Assembly to a very strong Democratic majority, mostly driven by higher-than-normal voter turnout apparently energized by opposition to the Donald Trump presidency.

Susan Haigh / AP

Stefanowski re-launched his campaign focused on economic issues, such as high gasoline prices and inflation, which he blames on Democrats and the unpopularity of President Joe Biden. However, he’s facing headwinds from the national Republican agenda – which is not popular with moderate Republicans in Connecticut. And the recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions on guns, abortion and the stripping of EPA’s authority to regulate climate change have not helped.

Connecticut codified Roe v. Wade 32 years ago, enacted some of the toughest gun laws in the country following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and clean air and climate change are major state issues.

The Lamont campaign has capitalized on this. He is running ads challenging Stefanowski on abortion, guns, and climate change.

Stefanowski’s campaign has stayed away from these issues. He said abortion rights are settled in Connecticut and remains focused on pocketbook issues – talking up any rise the price of electricity or gasoline by even a penny. Trump has not endorsed Stefanowski as he did in 2018.

Both Lamont and Stefanowski are wealthy. They are forgoing public financing and spending their own money on their campaigns.

Susan Bysiewicz, Lamont’s running mate, is running against Republican state Representative Laura Devlin for lieutenant governor.

Republican Jessica Kordas is running to unseat state Attorney General William Tong, a Democrat.

Several statewide offices have open seats.

Democrat Stephanie Thomas is running against Republican Dominic Rapini for secretary of the state, which was left vacant by Denise Merrill’s resignation earlier this year.

Harry Arora, a Republican, hopes to beat Democrat Erick Russell to steer the state’s investment portfolio as treasurer, and former state Representative Sean Scanlon is challenging Republican Mary Fay to become the state’s chief financial officer as comptroller.

Democratic incumbent Richard Blumenthal will face Republican challenger Leora Levy for the U.S. Senate seat.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Blumenthal is serving his second, six-year term as the U.S. Senator for Connecticut and has served in the seat since 2011. He has sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Prior to his work in the Senate, he served as state attorney general since 1991, and was elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives, and then to the state Senate. Blumenthal also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Levy served a four-year term for the Republican Party of Connecticut as the national committeewoman. She was elected to the role in 2016. Levy worked on gubernatorial campaigns for Tom Foley in 2014 and Bob Stefanowski in 2018 as finance chair. She worked from 2013 to 2015 for the Connecticut Republican Party.

Republican Leora Levy campaigns for U.S. Senate. / Lisa Hagen

Blumenthal is endorsed by Democratic Party and Working Families Party. The Democratic primary election was canceled, and Blumenthal was chosen as the Democratic primary nominee.

Trump has endorsed Levy and hosted a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago. Following the endorsement, Levy won the Republican primary. She defeated former state House GOP leader Themis Klarides and Peter Lumaj.

Independents John Anderson and Shabodjot Bharara are write-in candidates.

Incumbent Rep. John Larson (D-CT1) is being challenged by Republican Larry Lazor, and Green Party candidate Mary L. Sanders. The 1st District includes parts of central and northwestern Connecticut, such as Hartford, Glastonbury, and Winsted.

Larson has served for twelve terms. Prior to Congress election in 1998, Larson passed the country’s first Family Medical Leave Act in the Connecticut state Senate. Larson has sought to ease economic uncertainty in his state and preserve Connecticut’s historic sites during his congressional tenure. If reelected, Larson said he would combat climate change by advocating for a tax on carbon pollution, support small businesses and manufacturers, and lower costs of secondary education.

Dr. Lazor has been a physician at Hartford Hospital since 1990. Lazor wants to better control state spending, make prescription drugs more affordable, and improve reading, writing, and math skills in schools. He said the U.S. needs to stem crippling costs of higher inflation, federal spending, regulations and new taxes that make it difficult for small businesses.

Sanders has previously worked as executive director of the Spanish Speaking Center of New Britain, associate director of Counseling of Education and Training at the New Britain YWCA, and worked with the national EcoAction committee of the Green Party. If elected, Sanders would support increasing the national minimum wage to $20, while preparing the workforce for higher wage jobs, create training opportunities for unemployed residents, and create sustainable energy sources that will create a healthy environment and provide more jobs.

Incumbent Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT2) wants to serve a ninth term in the 2nd District, which includes eastern Connecticut. Republican Mike France, Green Party candidate Kevin Blacker, and Libertarian William Hall will vie to unseat Courtney.

Since 2006, Courtney has won the seat eight consecutive times.Congressman Courtney has worked to increase submarine production in the state to better strengthen the nation’s defensive capabilities. Beginning in 2011, the Electric Boat shipbuilding company has built two submarines per year due to Courtney’s funding. If reelected, Courtney will prioritize job training programs in manufacturing, address inflation, and cooperative bi-partisan strategies to find solutions for state issues.

France is serving his fourth term as state Representative in parts of Ledyard, Preston, and Shewville. As a Navy veteran, France said he believes the U.S. military has become inferior to China’s under Courtney's watch. If elected, France said he would curb U.S. spending, stop printing money to help reduce inflation, and improve border policy to prevent illegal drug flow.

Blacker has been a staunch critic of Connecticut Port Authority’s redevelopment of State Pier in New London to be a hub for the offshore wind industry. He said he would lead multiple federal investigations into the State Pier and other other local projects.

Hall, a Liberterian, said he would support smaller governments. If elected, Hall said he would try to decriminalize all victimless crimes, eliminate two-thirds of the IRS and all taxes and licensing fees beyond income and basic sales tax, and push for towns to receive greater government funding.

Incumbent Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT3) will face Republican Lesley DeNardis, Green Party candidate Justin Paglino, and Independent Ami Chai to represent the 3rd District, which spans the south-central region of the state, including New Haven, Middletown, and Stratford.

DeLauro has represented the 3rd District for 16 terms since 1990. DeLauro has focused on the relationship between labor and family during her 32-year tenure. In 1997, she introduced the Paycheck Fairness Act that helped secure equal pay for equal work, the child tax credit in 2003, and universal paid family leave in 2013. In 2020, she was elected chair to the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which spearheaded spending for federal coronavirus relief, infrastructure and the environment in recent years. If re-elected, DeLauro said she would continue supporting families, focus on lowering energy costs, and prioritizing women’s health and reproductive rights.

DeNardis has spent most of her career in higher education. She was a professor in political science at Sacred Heart University where she also served as director for the Institute for Public Policy and the Sacred Heart University Poll. She is the daughter of Lawrence J. DeNardis, the last Republican member of Congress to represent the 3rd District. DeNardis said she will prioritize strengthening Connecitcut’s economy, supporting local law enforcement, and advocate for individual liberties against vaccine and mask mandates.

Justin Paglino graduated from Yale University with a PhD in 2008. He has worked as a political organizer, including the Green Party of Connecticut, Physicians for a National Health Program, Union of Concerned Scientists, Guilford Peace Alliance, and the New Haven Climate Movement. Paglino said he would strive to create comprehensive free health care for all, create clean, renewable energy, and advocate for a multi-party democracy — instead of bipartisanship.

Dr. Ami Chai has worked in the medical field for nearly 30 years. Chai received her MD from Indiana University and trained at the University of Michigan and the University of Virginia. She also spent many years working at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. If elected, Chai will would sponsor the Viewpoint Discrimination Act to add "viewpoint" to the Civil Rights Act. She said her goal is to restore trust in the government.

Incumbent Jim Himes (D-CT4) is being challenged by Republican Jayme Stevenson in the race to represent the 4th District. The district spans the southwest corner of the state and includesBridgeport, Stamford, Fairfield, Milford, Norwalk and Greenwich.

Himes has represented the district for seven terms. He serves as the Chair of the National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy Subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee.

Prior to office, Himes ran the New York City branch of The Enterprise Community Partners, a nonprofit aimed to address urban poverty by providing affordable housing in the New York metropolitan area. If reelected, Himes said he will prioritize improving Connecticut’s infrastructure, apprenticeship programs, and support codifying Roe v. Wade.

Stevenson previously served as the town of Darien’s first selectman for 10 years, ending in 2021. Since then, she has worked to provide health care, support, and counseling to victims of sexual assault. If elected, Stevenson said she will prioritize mental health services for young people, and revitalize local employment and small business opportunities.

The competitiveness of the 5th District has been front and center as incumbent Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-CT) is being challenged by Republican George Logan. The district spans the state’s northwest corner in Litchfield County, Danbury, and Waterbury.

Hayes has represented the district for two terms. Democrats have only controlled the district for 16 years. The GOP has targeted the district as vulnerable to claim control of the U.S. House of Representatives

In 2018, Hayes became the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. In office, Hayes has prioritized quality education, affordable health care, gun violence prevention, and immigration reform. If reelected, Hayes said she will focus on addressing inflation, education shortages, and ensuring women in Connecticut maintain their reproductive rights.

Logan previously served as a state senator for two terms, representing the state’s 17th district, including parts of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, and Woodbridge. In office, Logan fought against high tax hikes, while he tried to tackle community issues, including the opioid crisis. He voted against a 2020 law requiring more police accountability.

If elected, Logan would be the first Republican to represent Connecticut in Congress since 2010. He said he would focus on addressing inflation, energy independence, and support local law enforcement.

Ballot initiatives

Early voting: A statewide ballot measure would amend the state’s constitution to allow for in-person and mail-in early voting. Connecticut is one of four states in the country that does not permit early voting. The measure was on the ballot in 2014, but did not pass. Supporters of the initiative say it encourages higher turnout, and would make voting easier for residents with busy work schedules.

Marijuana markets: A year after the statewide legalization of recreational marijuana, the towns of Ledyard, Litchfield and Waterbury have all asked voters to approve the sale of marijuana on their ballots. Waterbury has also included a measure about the production of marijuana.

Charter changes: Fourteen towns and cities are putting changes to their charters on ballots. Andover, Berlin, Cromwell, Madison and Manchester are altering requirements and term limits for certain public officials. Other towns, including Newtown and Southington, will decide whether to remove or alter certain offices.