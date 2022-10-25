Connecticut Port Authority employee fined for illegal gifts

A Connecticut Port Authority employee has been fined for accepting illegal gifts from a vendor seeking business in the redevelopment of State Pier in New London.

Andrew Lavigne, the port authority’s manager for business development and special projects, was fined $750 by the Office of State Ethics. The amount of the fine imposed on Lavigne was based on his acknowledgment of his wrongdoing, and his cooperation with the state ethics investigation.

Lavigne was named in a letter sent to state Senate Republican leaders of employees and Connecticut Port Authority board members who accepted tickets to an NHL hockey playoff game in Boston in 2019, as well as food and hospitality.

In a previous settlement, Seabury LCC agreed to pay a fine of $10,000 in July for violating state ethics law. Seabury was selected by the port authority to find a new harbor management company for the redevelopment of the State Pier in New London, which is planned to be a hub for the offshore wind industry.

Donald Frost, the port authority board’s vice chairman, was outed in August after it was revealed he, former board member Henry Juan and Evan Matthews, the port authority’s former executive director attended a dinner party hosted by Seabury executives in 2017.