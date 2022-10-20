© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut customers will get reimbursed by Verde Energy for false marketing practices

WSHU | By Eric Warner
Published October 20, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
Energy_Claudio_Schwarz.jpg
Claudio Schwarz
/
Creative Commons

The third-party electric supply company Verde Energy will reimburse customers, according to a settlement with the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

The settlement, announced on Oct. 18 by the state Office of Consumer Counsel, directs Verde to pay $1.5 million to Eversource Energy and The United Illuminating Company to relieve Verde customers of high energy costs. It will reimburse customers, who joined Verde after May 2019, with a bill credit.

Verde will also not be able to market its company in Connecticut for 7 years.

If you appreciated this story, please consider making a contribution. Listener support is what makes WSHU’s regional reporting, news from NPR, and classical music possible. Thank you!
Donate

This settlement resolves complaints against Verde that the company violated several states through false marketing practices. Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman said in a statement that she believes customers shouldn’t be lied to, especially when it can cost customers hundreds of dollars.

“Consumers seeking to save money on electric supply deserve to hear an honest sales pitch not misleading representations that cause them to potentially lose money,” Coleman said. “This settlement puts serious allegations to rest and helps reimburse those customers led astray by Verde Energy’s deceptive marketing”.

PURA accused Verde of implying to customers that they must choose an electricity supplier, misrepresenting the standard service rate for electricity, lying about their products being 100% green or renewable energy based, and overall engaging in unfair marketing practices, among other violations.

Tags
Connecticut News electric billsEric WarnerConnecticut Public Utilities Regulatory AuthorityUtilities
Eric Warner
Eric Warner is a news fellow at WSHU.
See stories by Eric Warner