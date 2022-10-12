More than 1,100 Connecticut residents have enrolled in the state’s largest job training program

Connecticut's newest and largest job training program, called CareerConneCT , was launched in August. More than 1,100 residents have already enrolled.

“We provide all the skills training you need at no cost. We are training right now, over a 1,000 people, and they have a guaranteed job at the end of this 16-to-24-week certificate program,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

With more than 100,000 skilled jobs currently unfilled in Connecticut, Lamont said CareerConneCT is his administration’s attempt at closing that gap.

The state is using $70 million in American Rescue Plan money to fund the program over the next four years.

The courses include short-term certificate training to enable participants earn industry-recognized credentials in manufacturing, healthcare, and information technology.

Other fields include green jobs, construction, CDL licensing and business services.