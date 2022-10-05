Vice President Harris visits Connecticut to discuss women's reproductive rights

Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a roundtable discussion on women's reproductive rights at Central Connecticut State University on Wednesday.

Harris' visit to the Nutmeg State came 100 days after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case that made access to an abortion a federal right in the United States.

In her opening remarks to an audience on the Central Connecticut State University campus, Harris spoke directly to students. She said they need to use their voices and remain vigilant in fighting for a woman’s right to make their own choices.

“It is now incumbent on us as the leaders of this moment to pick up that movement and to do what is necessary to reaffirm, regain and fight for those rights," said Harris.

Governor Ned Lamont, who also took part in the discussion, said Connecticut will remain a safe haven for women who choose to have an abortion.

“If someone is being denied their rights in Texas or Arkansas or some place else, you can come to Connecticut and exercise your full reproductive rights," said Lamont.

The Vice President was also in town to support Congresswoman Jahana Hayes for reelection.

Hayes is being challenged by GOP candidate George Logan in the state’s 5th Congressional District in the midterm elections this November.