Connecticut News

Vice President Harris will visit Connecticut for a roundtable discussion on abortion

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published October 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT
Kamala Harris
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the DNC Women's Leadership Forum, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at The Mayflower Hotel, in Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain  on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion on abortion. 

Harris will join Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. 

The roundtable will be in front of a live audience and will highlight the Biden administration’s “commitment to protecting women’s reproductive rights.’'

Democrats have raised abortion rights as a major issue in campaign ads to support Hayes in the race for Connecticut's 5th congressional district against Republican challenger George Logan, who also supports a woman’s right to choose. 

Polling shows Hayes has a narrow lead.

Kamala Harris Central Connecticut State University Abortion Reproductive Rights
