Vice President Harris will visit Connecticut for a roundtable discussion on abortion

Vice President Kamala Harris will be at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion on abortion.

Harris will join Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood.

The roundtable will be in front of a live audience and will highlight the Biden administration’s “commitment to protecting women’s reproductive rights.’'

Democrats have raised abortion rights as a major issue in campaign ads to support Hayes in the race for Connecticut's 5th congressional district against Republican challenger George Logan, who also supports a woman’s right to choose.

Polling shows Hayes has a narrow lead.