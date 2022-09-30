A Connecticut lawsuit over transgender athletes reaches a federal appeals court

A judge heard arguments Thursday over the lawsuit against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

Four cisgender, former high school athletes are suing the conference. They’re represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal defense group based in Arizona. They argue they lost opportunities because the conference allowed two transgender girls to compete alongside them.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union represent the two transgender girls, who aren’t named in the lawsuit, according to Hearst Connecticut Media.