Sound on Sound Music Festival to make a splash in Bridgeport this weekend

The first-ever Sound on Sound Music Festival is this weekend in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Sound On Sound CT

Festival-goers won’t miss a beat — although there are over 22 acts performing , there are only two stages so there will be no overlapping sets. The festival grounds are located in Seaside Park on Long Island Sound. In the past few years, through the opening of the nearby Hartford Healthcare amphitheater and hosting of various events, Bridgeport has become known as an art hub in Connecticut.

“We’re so excited to bring Connecticut a festival they can call their own. This is just the beginning,” said Jordan Wolowitz, festival co-founder.

Stevie Nicks, the rock-and-roll songstress of Fleetwood Mac fame, will be sharing the headline with folk-rock group The Lumineers on Saturday. On Sunday, six-time Grammy Award winner Brandi Carlile will headline alongside Dave Matthews Band and Tim Reynolds. Other notable sets will come from artists including indie artist Jenny Lewis, blues/rock performer Gary Clark Jr., rock band The Revivalists, hip hop band The Roots, and indie-folk band The Head and the Heart.

Co-founders Wolowitz and Tom Russell are also the brains behind Governor’s Ball , an annual music festival on Randall’s Island in New York City. However, the two share memories of living in Connecticut and wanted to bring the fun to the Constitution State.

“You’re always trying to curate things for the locals and given that Jordan was born and raised in Connecticut, and I went to high school there, you just learn a lot about the local community,” Russell said.

The pair has also learned the importance of supporting local cuisine. Sound on Sound will host over 40 food and drink vendors , providing anything from donuts to specialty cocktails. Some Connecticut favorites that will be in attendance include The Tasty Yolk , Crispy Melty , and Hoodoo Brown Barbeque .

“There’s really something for everyone, whether you’re vegan, gluten-free or dairy-free. We carefully curated this mix to make sure that all attendees had something that they would really enjoy,” Russell said.

There will be a wine grove with over 20 different kinds of wine and craft beer, and a sports hall serving over 30 kinds of beer while streaming sports games throughout the festival. Sound on Sound was purposely curated for an adult audience, the duo said — much different than their intentions with the Governor's Ball for teenagers.

Russell said they have a 20-year lease on the park property and are already thinking about its second installment.

Sound on Sound is expecting to draw in up to 35,000 people per day.

Among their official partners, the festival joined forces with four nonprofits: Make a Wish Connecticut, Adam J. Lewis Academy, Special Olympics Connecticut and Headcount, an organization that uses music to encourage people to register to vote.