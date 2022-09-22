© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Haven holds groundbreaking ceremony for new health and wellness center

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published September 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
Lamont - Health Center.jpg
Michael Lyle, Jr.
/
WSHU
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center's Recovery and Wellness Center Thursday in New Haven.

Construction is underway for the Recovery and Wellness Center next to the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center.

It’s a three-story building that will provide a medical clinic as well as individual and group therapy rooms.

It will also offer shelter for 40 men and 12 women with a kitchen, cafeteria, exercise rooms and outdoor space.

Deidre Gifford, commissioner for the Department of Social Services, was one of several state officials who attended the groundbreaking ceremony. She said a facility of this nature is essential to community support.

“Having a center like this, that’s located in the community that has the support of the community, that’s led by community members is really going to be culturally sensitive," said Gifford. "It will also help understand the needs of the community around mental health.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the building will also serve as a safe-haven for residents struggling with substance abuse. 

“Organizations like Cornell Scott are going to help us treat people, meet them where they’re at and provide a response to this health challenge," Elicker said. 

The project is being funded with a $10 million state grant.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.