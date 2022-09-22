New Haven holds groundbreaking ceremony for new health and wellness center

Construction is underway for the Recovery and Wellness Center next to the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center.

It’s a three-story building that will provide a medical clinic as well as individual and group therapy rooms.

It will also offer shelter for 40 men and 12 women with a kitchen, cafeteria, exercise rooms and outdoor space.

Deidre Gifford, commissioner for the Department of Social Services, was one of several state officials who attended the groundbreaking ceremony. She said a facility of this nature is essential to community support.

“Having a center like this, that’s located in the community that has the support of the community, that’s led by community members is really going to be culturally sensitive," said Gifford. "It will also help understand the needs of the community around mental health.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the building will also serve as a safe-haven for residents struggling with substance abuse.

“Organizations like Cornell Scott are going to help us treat people, meet them where they’re at and provide a response to this health challenge," Elicker said.

The project is being funded with a $10 million state grant.