© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut receives record $3.1 billion payment into budget reserve fund

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published September 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford.
Lil Keller
/
WSHU Public Radio
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont praised a historic $3.1 billion transfer of the state’s operating surplus into its budget reserve fund.

State Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced that the payment is the largest in state history and will trigger payments into two of the state’s pension funds.

The transfer calls for a payment of $1.9 billion to the State Employees Retirement Fund and $900 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund.

Lamont said the move helps put the state on firmer financial ground, grow the economy and add more jobs.

He also said additional deposits to the pension funds will be made once the final 2022 fiscal year surplus has been certified later this year.

The Office of Policy and Management estimates the payment will save Connecticut taxpayers approximately $6 billion over the next 25 years.

Tags
Connecticut News Michael LyleConnecticutCT Budgetbudget surplusNed Lamont
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.