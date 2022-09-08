Bridgeport school officials begin search for new superintendent

Bridgeport school officials have started a search for a new superintendent that would replace outgoing Superintendent Michael Testani.

Testani resigned before the start of this school year to take a job with the Fairfield school district as their superintendent. He had been awarded a contract extension with Bridgeport before leaving for Fairfield.

The school board voted unanimously to establish an executive search committee to select a new top administrator for the district.

The process to find a new leader for the Bridgeport school district could take up to six months, according to Connecticut Association of Boards of Education Executive Director Patrice McCarthy.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports Testani was the 16th highest compensated superintendent with a salary of $250,000 in the 2020-2021 academic year.